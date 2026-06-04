Nagpur woman’s house burgled while attending husband’s surgery; Rs 1.69 lakh booty stolen

Nagpur: Taking advantage of a family’s absence during a medical emergency, an unidentified burglar broke into a house in Hudkeshwar and decamped with gold and silver ornaments along with a laptop worth Rs 1.69 lakh.

The theft came to light after the homeowner returned from the hospital and found the house ransacked.

Gold Rate June 04- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 156,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,45,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,60,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the complainant, Meena Ravi Dhande (42), a resident of Plot No. 15, Maroti Nagar, Om Colony in the Hudkeshwar area, had locked her house and left for Evershine Hospital in Ganeshpeth, where her husband was undergoing surgery.

Police said the burglary took place between 10.30 am on June 2 and 10.25 am on June 3 while the family was away attending to the medical treatment.

During this period, the unidentified accused allegedly broke open the main door lock of the house and gained entry. After entering the premises, the burglar reportedly searched the bedroom and targeted a wooden cupboard where valuables were stored. The thief escaped with various gold and silver ornaments as well as a Dell laptop, taking away property collectively valued at Rs 1.69 lakh.

Upon discovering the theft, Meena Dhande approached Hudkeshwar Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against an unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to house-breaking and theft.

The investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Ahmadshah Sheikh. Police have begun examining the crime scene, collecting evidence and checking for possible CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the culprit.

A search has been launched to trace the accused and recover the stolen property. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement