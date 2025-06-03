Nagpur woman who crossed into Pakistan to be quizzed by J&K police

Advertisement



Nagpur: A dramatic cross-border incident has taken a new turn as Jammu and Kashmir Police prepare to question Sunita Jamgade, the Nagpur woman who recently entered Pakistani territory under suspicious circumstances. A special team from J&K is expected to arrive in Nagpur soon to take over the probe.

Sunita was produced before a local court by Kapil Nagar Police on Monday after completing her police custody. The court remanded her to judicial custody and ordered her transfer to jail.

According to police, the chain of events began on May 3, when Sunita reportedly visited a psychiatric hospital in Nagpur and began a prescribed medication regimen. A day later, she deviated from her initial travel plan to Amritsar and instead headed to Delhi, then to Srinagar, and eventually to Sonmarg. Due to adverse weather and heavy snowfall, she diverted her route to Kargil, accompanied by her young son.

In Kargil, her son’s health reportedly deteriorated. Leaving him behind at a hotel, Sunita ventured out alone — and then disappeared. To the shock of authorities, she had crossed the Line of Control and was apprehended by Pakistani Rangers upon entering their territory.

Sources reveal that she was interrogated for eight days in Pakistan and subjected to a lie detector test. Once her mental health issues came to light, the Pakistani authorities handed her over to India’s Border Security Force.

Back in Nagpur, Kapil Nagar Police registered a case and arrested her. She was questioned by multiple security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), as concerns mounted over possible security breaches or ulterior motives.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have now been alerted, and sources indicate that Sunita may be re-arrested for further questioning once the J&K team arrives in Nagpur.

Authorities remain tight-lipped about whether the incident has any larger implications, but with multiple agencies involved and the route passing through sensitive border regions, the case has attracted national attention.

