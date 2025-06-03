Midnight heist in Nagpur: Rs 24.66 booty looted from bizman’s home, teen secretly films crime

Stolen car used to commit theft at the businessman’s house in Mahal area of the city

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking late-night burglary that has jolted central Nagpur, miscreants looted valuables worth Rs 24.66 lakh from a businessman’s residence in the Mahal area — all while the family was away attending a wedding in Amravati. The crime was brazenly executed and, in a dramatic twist, partially captured on camera by a 16-year-old neighbour.

Teen turns secret videographer, captures criminals in action

Gold Rate 02 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,000/- Gold 22 KT 89,300/- Silver/Kg 98,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Jasani family, well-known owners of a plastic products business, had locked their house at Jalaram Niwas and travelled to Amravati for the wedding of Sanket Jasani’s sister. In their absence, thieves broke into their home around 2:40 am on Sunday, smashing the lock and latch before fleeing with gold, diamond jewellery, luxury watches, and Rs 5 lakh cash — all prepped for the wedding ceremony.

Unbeknownst to the criminals, a teenage neighbour — casually playing games on his terrace — noticed a suspicious car and two individuals sneaking into the Jasani home. Instead of intervening, the alert teen silently recorded the entire break-in on his mobile phone, providing police with what could be the most crucial evidence in the case. He only informed his family the next morning when news of the theft spread.

Getaway car traced to earlier theft in Saoner

Investigators quickly got to work, analyzing CCTV footage and the teen’s video, which revealed the registration number MH40/CA2140 of the suspicious vehicle used. It was soon found to have been stolen days earlier from Saoner, where thieves had broken into the house of Rishikesh Kashyap, taking the vehicle along with cash, keys, and jewellery.

In a failed attempt the same night, the burglars had also tried to steal a second car belonging to a neighbour — an act noticed only after the heist. Police now suspect the criminals may have escaped via Kamptee Road towards Madhya Pradesh, based on last-known tracking signals.

Wedding joy turns into chaos for the Jasani family

The burglary has left the Jasani family shattered. With their daughter’s wedding just hours away, the festive mood turned to heartbreak. “We had just withdrawn cash and jewellery from the bank. This was supposed to be a happy day,” said a relative, visibly shaken by the turn of events.

A case under sections of housebreaking and theft has been registered at Kotwali Police Station, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the culprits. Investigations are underway in coordination with Saoner Police, with focus on the car theft link and possible inter-state gang activity.

Nagpur Police urged citizens to secure homes and alert authorities about suspicious activity, especially during wedding or vacation-related absences. “The teen’s courage to record the incident gives us a solid lead. We are optimistic about cracking this case soon,” said a senior officer from the investigating team.

Advertisement

Advertisement