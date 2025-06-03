Nagpur boy Kaushik Jibhkate likely Vidarbha topper in JEE Advanced 2025

Advertisement



Nagpur: The highly anticipated results of the JEE Advanced 2025—the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)—were declared on Monday, with Nagpur’s Kaushik Jibhkate securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 139, making him the probable topper from Vidarbha.

While the IITs do not release city-wise rankings, coaching institutes and families have helped identify top scorers from the region. Nishit Jha (AIR 253) and Ramanshu Padole (AIR 286) follow Kaushik as the probable second and third rankers from Vidarbha, respectively.

Focus, football and IIT-Bombay dreams

Kaushik, who aims to study Computer Science at IIT-Bombay, said his preparation involved about seven hours of daily study, adjusting as per test schedules. “Playing football with friends gave me a much-needed mental break and helped me stay focused,” he shared.

12-hour routine and engineering roots

Nishit Jha, the likely second-topper, followed a disciplined 8am to 8pm schedule with intensive classroom coaching. “We ensured all homework was completed during class hours, allowing time to relax later. That balance kept me going,” he said. Nishit hails from an engineering family—his father is a vice-president at a steel plant—and is inclined towards Computer Science at IIT-Kanpur or Mathematics at IIT-Delhi.

Persistence and consistency

AIR 286 ranker Ramanshu Padole credits consistent six-hour study sessions since Class 11 for his success. “From the beginning, I was focused on IIT-Bombay. This goal kept me motivated through the ups and downs,” he said.

National overview: Over 54,000 qualify

The JEE Advanced 2025, conducted by IIT-Kanpur on May 18, saw 1,80,422 students appear for both Paper 1 and 2. Out of these, 54,378 candidates qualified, including 9,404 girls, indicating a rise in female participation.

Among 1,87,223 registered candidates, 1,39,085 were male and 41,337 female. The qualifying cut-off for the Common Rank List (CRL) was 74 out of 360, with a minimum of seven marks in each subject—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying aggregate was set at 37, with at least three marks per subject.

IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Delhi lead top-500 rankings

Zone-wise, IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Delhi emerged dominant, contributing 139 and 111 candidates respectively to the top 500 qualifiers—reflecting regional academic strengths.

As counselling and seat allocation now begin, students across India take one step closer to fulfilling their IIT dreams—led by shining examples like Kaushik, Nishit, and Ramanshu from Nagpur.

