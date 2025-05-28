Nagpur woman who crossed into Pak faces arrest upon return for suspected espionage

The woman is now at the centre of a high-stakes investigation involving potential violations of the Official Secrets Act

Nagpur: The saga of Sunita, the 43-year-old Nagpur woman who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan recently, is far from over. After being repatriated by Pakistani authorities through the Border Security Force (BSF), Sunita is now at the centre of a high-stakes investigation involving potential violations of the Official Secrets Act, a local daily reported.

A four-member team from Nagpur police, including two women constables, is escorting Sunita back to the city and is expected to arrive on Thursday. However, her homecoming will likely be short-lived, with police preparing to arrest her as soon as she reaches Nagpur. The report says an FIR will be registered at the Kapil Nagar police station under the stringent Official Secrets Act to probe her alleged involvement in espionage.

While she was initially detained for 20 days by Amritsar police in November 2024 after being intercepted on the Indian side of the border, her story has since taken a more complex turn. Amritsar Rural Police had registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and handed over the case to Nagpur authorities, who have been combing through digital evidence that suggests Sunita maintained contact with at least two individuals in Pakistan.

According to the report, the content of Sunita’s private chats with her Pakistani contacts raises red flags. “There appears to be more than just emotional attachment. These individuals could be part of enemy networks,” one official said. Investigators believe her communication with these contacts continued even after she was intercepted — a detail that has deepened suspicion.

Police are taking no chances with her return. Described as “volatile” by sources, Sunita is under tight surveillance during her transit. Once in Nagpur, she is expected to undergo intense interrogation by police and central intelligence agencies to determine whether she knowingly shared sensitive information with foreign nationals.

“This is not just about one woman crossing the border. It could expose broader security risks,” a senior security official noted. Authorities are especially keen to uncover the true identity and affiliations of her Pakistani contacts.

Meanwhile, her 14-year-old son — who was with her during the LoC crossing — remains in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee in Kargil. Arrangements are underway to bring him to Nagpur, where local child welfare officials will take charge of his care.

Sunita’s case has triggered serious concern within security circles, not only due to the unusual nature of her border crossing but also because of its potential ramifications for national security. With the investigation gathering pace, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are working in tandem to determine whether this is an isolated incident — or a small window into a larger threat.

