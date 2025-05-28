SC collegium recommends transfer of Justice Nitin Sambre to Delhi HC

This is the third good news for the Nagpur High Court Bar Association in two weeks after the elevation of Justice Gavai as CJI on May 14, and then recommendation of Justice Chandurkar for elevation to the apex court on May 26

Nagpur: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, has recommended the transfer or repatriation of 21 judges across various High Courts in the country. Among the notable transfers is that of Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, the Administrative Judge of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, who has been recommended for transfer to the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken during a collegium meeting held on Monday, as part of an ongoing effort to maintain efficiency and balance in the functioning of High Courts across the nation.

Justice Sambre, born on December 19, 1967, in Nagpur, has been known for his proactive stance on civic issues during his tenure at the Nagpur Bench. His firm interventions in Public Interest Litigations (PILs), especially his directives in the 2023 Ambazari flood case resulted in quick administrative action to implement preventive measures. It drew widespread appreciation.

The transfer of Justice Nitin Sambre from the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court to the Delhi high court has been widely hailed within the legal fraternity as a significant step up for a judge known for his firm stand on civic accountability and environmental issues. The transfer of Justice Sambre is the third good news for the Nagpur High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in two weeks after the elevation of Justice Gavai as CJI on May 14, and then recommendation of Justice Chandurkar for elevation to the apex court on May 26.

Senior lawyers in Nagpur noted that this transfer is a recognition for Sambre’s impressive judicial record. At the Delhi High Court, Justice Sambre will be second in seniority only to Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, who previously served as Chief Justice at the Bombay High Court from July 2023 to January 2025. He would be part of the judges collegium there.

Justice Sambre completed his schooling from Somalwar High School and Shivaji Science College, followed by a law degree from University College of Law,Nagpur in 1992. He enrolled as an Advocate on August 25, 1992, and began his legal career under the guidance of Senior AdvocateSharad A Bobde, who later became the 47th Chief Justice of India. Over the years, he practiced extensively in civil, writ, and criminal matters at the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench. He also served as Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, Nagpur from 2004 to 2007. He was elevated to the bench as a Judge of the Bombay High Court on January 6, 2014.

Key cases before Justice Sambre at Nagpur bench:

· Ambazari Lake Flooding PIL: Ordered removal of illegal constructions and upheld need for proper flood management, consistently holding civic bodies accountable

· Encroachments on footpaths PIL: Directed city authorities to remove encroachments and ensure pedestrian rights

· Gorewada Zoo PIL: Directed state to furnish updates and resolve pending forest clearances.

· Pench Tiger Reserve Encroachments PIL: Summoned senior forest officials over non-compliance with court orders on removing encroachments.

· HSRP PIL: Sought detailed affidavits from state on implementation of High-Security Registration Plates, and recovery of pending challans.

· Expansion of Deekshabhoomi PIL: Insisted on strict compliance with court orders for expansion and maintenance of site.

