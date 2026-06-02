Nagpur Woman PSI Arrested for Allegedly Demanding Bribe in Molestation Case

Nagpur: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posted at Wathoda Police Station for allegedly demanding a bribe to avoid taking action in a molestation case.

The arrested officer has been identified as PSI Pranali Benke. According to ACB officials, the complainant, a 32-year-old travel businessman, approached the bureau after the officer allegedly demanded ₹30,000 in exchange for providing relief in a criminal case.

As per the complaint, the businessman had helped a woman secure insurance-related funds and was seeking his commission from her. Following a dispute over the payment, he lodged a complaint against the woman at Wathoda Police Station. However, the woman allegedly filed a molestation complaint against him in return.

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The investigation of the molestation case was assigned to PSI Benke. The complainant alleged that the officer demanded ₹30,000 to refrain from taking action against him and to provide favorable treatment in the case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the businessman approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau in February 2026. After verifying the allegations, ACB officials planned a trap operation in March 2026. During the process, the accused officer allegedly asked the complainant to bring ₹10,000 to the police station.

However, after reportedly sensing ACB activity, PSI Benke went on leave, delaying the operation. Following a detailed investigation, the ACB on Monday registered a case against the officer at Wathoda Police Station and arrested her for allegedly demanding a bribe.

Further investigation is underway, and officials are examining all aspects of the case. The action has created a stir within the police department, with authorities looking into whether any additional individuals were involved.

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