Youth steals gold pendant from temple in Dhantoli, Nagpur; CCTV captures act

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has left devotees stunned, an unidentified youth allegedly sought blessings at a temple, bowed before the deity, and then stole a gold pendant adorning the idol before fleeing. The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple.

The incident took place at the Maa Bhavani Temple located within the Yashwant Stadium premises under the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station.

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According to temple authorities, two priests regularly perform rituals and oversee the temple’s activities. The theft came to light when the priest who arrived for the evening shift noticed several decorative beads lying near the idol during routine cleaning. Sensing that something was amiss, he immediately informed complainant Rajiv Dhole.

A review of the temple’s CCTV footage revealed a startling sequence of events. The footage shows an unidentified young man entering the temple premises and approaching the idol of Maa Bhavani. He first bowed before the deity, touched the feet of the idol, and appeared to fold his hands in prayer, as though seeking forgiveness or blessings.

Moments later, however, the same individual allegedly removed a gold pendant from around the goddess’s neck and quietly left the temple. The theft was recorded in its entirety by the surveillance cameras.

Further examination of the footage revealed that the suspect may have conducted a recce of the temple before committing the crime. Temple authorities claimed that the same individual was seen moving suspiciously around the premises and surveying the area on May 26, several days before the theft took place.

Following a complaint lodged by temple representatives, Dhantoli Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officers are analysing the CCTV footage and gathering other evidence to identify and trace the accused.

Police officials expressed confidence that the suspect would be apprehended soon. The unusual nature of the crime, where the accused appeared to offer prayers before allegedly stealing a sacred ornament from the deity, has become a major talking point among devotees and local residents.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are pursuing multiple leads to crack the case at the earliest.

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