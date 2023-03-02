Nagpur woman molested by Ticket Checker in Duronto Express

Nagpur: A young woman has accused a Central Railway Ticket Checker (TC) of outraging her modesty while travelling by Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express. The woman was travelling in the AC coach from Nagpur towards CSMT on Monday without a confirmed ticket.

On showing the unreserved ticket to the TC, she was allowed to sit in a vacant seat. Around 9.15 pm, when she was sleeping, TC touched her leg to wake her up. Confirming the matter, CSMT GRP Inspector Sachin More said that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Details are awaited.

