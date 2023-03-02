BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap leads by over 1100 votes in Chinchwad, MVA’s Dhagekar leads by over 500 votes in Kasba Peth

Pune: The counting process has commenced for the Chinchwad assembly seat, starting with the postal ballot.

Chinchwad bypoll: Third round: BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap leads by over 1100 votes in third round

Kasba Peth bypoll: Third round: MVA’s Ravindra Dhagekar leads by over 500 votes in third round.

The election for the Chinchwad seat saw a three-way competition between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP, Nana Kate of the NCP, and independent candidate Rahul Kalate. The counting process will have a total of 37 rounds, with the final result being declared after 14 rounds.

The outcome of the bypoll is expected to have an impact on the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Reports suggest that the voter turnout was 50%, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome.

Meanwhile, to ensure a smooth counting process for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls, a significant police force has been deployed. Police teams are stationed at the counting centres and constituency areas, and some specialised patrolling teams are formed to maintain law and order. The counting for these Assembly constituencies is taking place at the FCI Godown premises in Koregaon Park and Shankar Anna Gawade Smruti Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon.

