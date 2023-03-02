Harsher Summer ahead: NMC takes stock of Heat Action Plan

Nagpur: Anticipating a torturous summer ahead, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials took stock of the Heat Action Plan in the month of February itself as the temperature in Nagpur is rising alarmingly. Already, February recorded its highest temperature, giving indications of a searing summer ahead and hence, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B took stock of the NMC’s preparedness.

The meeting was held at NMC’s New Administrative Building, Civil Lines. During the meeting, Radhakrishnan instructed civic body officials to review the materials that might be needed to implement the plan in case the temperature rises suddenly. NMC has already finalised the Heat Action Plan and the Municipal Commissioner was briefed by officials of the Medical Health Department as to measures they are going to take to tackle cases of heat stroke and other outbreaks recorded during the summer season.

The officials were instructed to chalk out plans for cooperation with other departments to avoid any last minute rush. During the summer, as per the plan, the gardens are to be kept open throughout the day. As per practice, the gardens are kept closed during afternoon hours for maintenance purposes. However, during the rise in temperature, gardens can provide solace to citizens from the searing heat.

The Municipal Commissioner asked the respective departments to be in readiness for rolling out measures in market places, bus stands and other crowded public places in the city. Earlier, Dr Goverdhan Navghare, Epidemic Officer, gave a presentation of the Heat Action Plan that is implemented every year by the Medical Health Department of NMC. Along with keeping beds reserved in NMC-run hospitals to treat heat stroke patients, other two big hospitals of the State Government, GMCH and Mayo Hospital officials also attended the meeting that finalised the arrangements that are needed to be put in place for tackling emergency patients during the summer season.

Dr Vijay Joshi, Assistant Medical Officer, NMC, Dr Rajshree Kothalkar, Heat Stroke Prevention Expert, Assistant Prof Dr Ashish Nimsarkar, IGGMC, Dr Louis John, Dr Pravin Kumar, Assistant Municipal Commissioners Ganesh Rathod, Harish Raut, Ghanshyam Pandhre and Kiran Bagade and all Medical Health Officers from 10 Zones of NMC attended the meeting.

