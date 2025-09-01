Nagpur woman loses Rs 24 lakh in stock market investment fraud

Nagpur: A 25-year old highly educated woman from Nagpur’s Beltarodi was cheated of Rs 24 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised her big returns from stock market investments.

According to the police, the incident began on June 23 when the woman received a WhatsApp message. The message claimed she could earn huge profits by investing in the stock market for short and long terms. Interested in long term investment, the woman responded. The fraudster then sent her a link and added her to a WhatsApp group named ‘C21 Paisa Capital Limited’.

In the group, a person using the name Anand Rathi gained her trust by sharing stock related information. He then asked her to download a specific mobile app, which she did. Following his instructions, she sent a total of Rs 23.7 lakh in several transactions to bank accounts linked to Aarohi Sinha and Anand. The app showed she had earned a profit of Rs 1.65 crore, but when she tried to withdraw the money, she got nothing. That’s when she realised it was a scam and immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Police.

The police have now registered a case under the Information Technology Act and sections related to cheating. An investigation is ongoing to find and arrest the fraudsters.