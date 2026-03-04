Nagpur Woman Line Technician Selected for National Honour on Lineman Day

Advertisement

Nagpur: Marking the occasion of National Lineman Day, an inspiring story has emerged from the Nagpur division of Mahavitaran. Deepali Khobragade, a Senior Technician posted in the Mahal division, has been selected for a prestigious national-level honour to be presented at a special ceremony in New Delhi on March 7.

Notably, among the four employees selected from Maharashtra for this recognition, Khobragade is the only woman, making her achievement even more remarkable. Her selection has brought pride to the Nagpur circle of Mahavitaran and is being celebrated as a significant accomplishment for the entire department.

To celebrate the achievement, the Nagpur Circle Office organized a felicitation ceremony today at Vidyut Bhavan on Katol Road. Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke honoured Deepali Khobragade with a shawl, coconut, and bouquet in recognition of her contribution.

The ceremony was attended by Superintendent Engineers Amit Paranjpe and Sanjay Wakde, Executive Engineer Mahesh Chaturvedi, Assistant General Manager (HR) Mahesh Jadhav, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Sachin Lahane, along with several officers and employees from the department.

Speaking during the event, Deepali Khobragade shared her thoughts on the recognition and the nature of her work. She emphasized that the role of a lineman is not defined by gender.

“Lineman is not just a designation; it is a responsibility shared by everyone in the power department—from line helpers to chief engineers. Every employee working in the field contributes to the same mission,” she said.

Khobragade said she had always been drawn to challenging work and credited strict adherence to safety protocols as the foundation of her confidence in handling high-risk tasks. She explained that taking a few moments for mental preparation before undertaking dangerous assignments helps her stay focused and confident.

She also expressed gratitude to her family and colleagues for their support and said that the respect received from consumers motivates her to continue working with dedication. Khobragade also stressed the importance of greater awareness among citizens about electrical safety and encouraged young people to pursue careers in the power sector with determination.

Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke praised Khobragade’s achievement, stating that the recognition is not only a matter of pride for the Nagpur circle but for the entire Mahavitaran organization. He extended his best wishes for her continued success in the future.

