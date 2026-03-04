Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari Transferred as Metropolitan Commissioner of PMRDA

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant administrative reshuffle, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari has been transferred and appointed as the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Chaudhari, who has been serving as the Municipal Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), will now take charge of the key planning and development authority responsible for the rapidly expanding Pune Metropolitan Region.

During his tenure in Nagpur, Chaudhari oversaw several civic initiatives and urban development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, sanitation, and public services in the city.

The appointment to PMRDA places him at the helm of one of Maharashtra’s most significant metropolitan planning bodies, which plays a crucial role in regulating infrastructure, urban expansion, and regional development across Pune and its surrounding areas.

Further administrative orders regarding the new appointment for the Nagpur Municipal Commissioner are expected soon.

