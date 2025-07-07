Wife, lover smother paralysed husband to death in Nagpur’s Wathoda

Advertisement



Nagpur: A paralysed man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in a chilling plot to eliminate him and live together, the police said. The crime, initially disguised as a natural death, came to light after a postmortem revealed that the victim had died due to suffocation.

The deceased, identified as Chandrasen Balkrishna Ramteke (38), was a resident of Sainath Society in Tarodi Khurd under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station in Nagpur. Once a travel company manager, Chandrasen had been bedridden for the past 18 months after suffering paralysis. He is survived by his wife, Disha Ramteke (30), and their three children—two daughters aged 11 and 9, and a 6-year-old son.

According to police, Disha had taken up selling cold water cans to support the family. During her deliveries, she met Asif Raja Ismail Ansari alias Rajababu Tyrewala (28), a resident of Raj Nagar in Wathoda. Their friendship soon blossomed into a full-fledged affair.

About three months ago, Chandrasen reportedly caught them in a compromising position, leading to frequent arguments and growing bitterness in the household. Frustrated by the situation, Disha and Raja allegedly conspired to kill Chandrasen.

The murder was executed on the afternoon of July 4. While Chandrasen lay helpless on his bed, Disha pinned his hands down as Raja suffocated him with a pillow, police said. To avoid suspicion, Disha alerted neighbours around 5 pm, claiming Chandrasen’s health had deteriorated. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Chandrasen’s brother Sanjay Ramteke (50) and other relatives reached the hospital shortly after.

However, whispers of Disha’s alleged affair were already doing the rounds in the neighbourhood. Sensing foul play, locals tipped off the police. The subsequent postmortem confirmed that Chandrasen had died due to choking, prompting a deeper investigation.

During interrogation, Disha allegedly confessed to the murder, implicating Raja as her accomplice. Both were arrested and produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded them to three days’ police custody.

“The biggest tragedy is for the three innocent children, who have now lost both parents — the father to murder, and the mother to prison,” a police officer said.

Wathoda Police have registered a case of murder and further investigations are underway.