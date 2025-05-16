Nagpur Woman Goes Missing from LoC Village in Kargil; 15-Year-Old Son Left at Hotel

Advertisement



Nagpur/Kargil, Ladakh – A 36-year-old woman from Nagpur has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Hunderban, the last village in Kargil district near the Line of Control (LoC), on May 14. The woman had checked into a hotel in Kargil on May 9 along with her 15-year-old son, according to Kargil’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitin Yadav.

On May 14, she reportedly left her son at the hotel and traveled alone to Hunderban. However, she did not return that evening. The hotel staff noticed her absence and reported it to local authorities.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Our team visited the hotel after she was not seen at night. The boy told us they had been traveling through different places, including stops in Punjab before reaching Kargil,” said ASP Yadav.

A special search team has been deployed to trace the woman. “We currently have no leads. The fact that she went missing from a sensitive area near the LoC is a cause for concern,” a senior official told the Times of India.

According to family sources, the woman had separated from her husband nearly a decade ago. She previously worked as a nurse in private hospitals in Nagpur and Mumbai, and more recently as a tailor. Her two sisters now run the tailoring business.

Authorities from the Women and Child Welfare Committee have arrived in Kargil to take custody of the teenager, who is currently in police care. “He is safe and with us. Due to the trauma, we have not questioned him further. Legal procedures are underway to hand him over to his family,” Yadav added.

The search operation is ongoing. Police continue to appeal to the public for any information that may assist in locating the missing woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement