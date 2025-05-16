Nagpur Education Officer Sanjay Badodkar Granted Bail in Multi-Crore Fake Appointment Scam

Advertisement



Nagpur– In a significant development in the high-profile education scam involving fake appointments and the generation of 580 forged Shalarth IDs, Honourable Adhoc District Judge-4 Shri M.B. Oza granted bail to accused Education Officer Sanjay Badodkar.

The case, registered by Sadar Police, alleges that co-accused Parag Pudke fraudulently secured the post of headmaster using forged documents, despite not being eligible even for a teacher’s position. It is further alleged that Deputy Director Ulhas Narad failed to act despite being informed of the fraud and instead accepted bribes to allow Pudke to continue in the post.

Investigators claim Nilesh Meshram, another co-accused, collected Rs. 10.5 lakh from Pudke, distributing Rs. 20,000 to accused Suraj Naik, Rs. 30,000 to Badodkar, and the remaining amount between himself and Narad. The accused are alleged to have generated around 580 forged Shalarth IDs, enabling withdrawal of large sums in bogus salaries, thereby causing a massive loss to the government.

Charges have been framed under IPC sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 472, 409, 120-B read with Section 34.

Appearing for Badodkar, Adv. Kamal Satuja, Adv. Kailash Dodani, Adv. Anmol Goswami, and Adv. Ashika Jain argued that their client was falsely implicated. They pointed out that no incriminating material was seized during his police custody and that he had no role in the appointment of Pudke or the creation of forged documents. They emphasized that Badodkar had no authority to approve appointments or generate Shalarth IDs, a task that lies with the Deputy Director and a three-member committee.

The defense also noted that Badodkar’s name was absent from the FIR and that his involvement was based solely on a co-accused’s confession, which is inadmissible in court.

Opposing the bail, Investigating Officer Manish Thakre argued that the scam is part of a large conspiracy involving several accused, and that Badodkar’s release could lead to tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses. He also warned of the risk that the accused may aid others still absconding.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge M.B. Oza granted bail to Badodkar with strict conditions: he must not contact prosecution witnesses, must cooperate fully with the investigation, and any violation of the conditions would lead to immediate cancellation of bail.

