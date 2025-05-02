Nagpur Woman Duped and Raped After Social Media Friendship; Accused Booked

Advertisement



Nagpur – A 34-year-old woman from Hudkeshwar, Nagpur, was allegedly raped and financially defrauded by a man she befriended on social media. Sakkardara police have registered a serious case against the accused, Umesh Parihar (age 34), a resident of Narkhed.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred between March 8 and March 18, 2025. According to police, the accused gained the woman’s trust by claiming that his mother was seriously ill, and coerced her into giving him ₹1.4 lakh in cash and online transfers.

Gold Rate 2 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,700/- Gold 22 KT 87,100/- Silver/Kg 95,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Later, he allegedly invited the woman to Hudkeshwar, forced her into a car, and took her to a hotel in the Sakkardara area. There, under the threat of defamation, he sexually assaulted her. When the woman later demanded her money back, the accused threatened and intimidated her.

Summoning courage, the woman finally lodged a complaint with the police.

Following her report, Umesh Parihar has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354(A) (sexual harassment), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of PSI Wakde.

Advertisement