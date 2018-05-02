Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State registered it’s highest single day spike in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday. As many as 1703 fresh cases were registered along with 41 patients succumbing to the virus borne in Nagpur district.

With the latest development the total cases have risen to 32705, while the death toll moved to 1132. From the total deaths 859 deaths from the city and 163 from rural and rest 110 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

The sum of 1059 persons recovered from virus borne disease on Wednesday. The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.22%, with the recovered numbers stand at 21,656 (home isolation recovery 10,399).