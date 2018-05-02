Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Sep 2nd, 2020

    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State registered it’s highest single day spike in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday. As many as 1703 fresh cases were registered along with 41 patients succumbing to the virus borne in Nagpur district.

    With the latest development the total cases have risen to 32705, while the death toll moved to 1132. From the total deaths 859 deaths from the city and 163 from rural and rest 110 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    The sum of 1059 persons recovered from virus borne disease on Wednesday. The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.22%, with the recovered numbers stand at 21,656 (home isolation recovery 10,399).

    Trending In Nagpur
    पूर्व विदर्भातील पूरग्रस्तांना दहा हजार रुपयांची तातडीने मदत देणार – विजय वडेट्टीवार
    पूर्व विदर्भातील पूरग्रस्तांना दहा हजार रुपयांची तातडीने मदत देणार – विजय वडेट्टीवार
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस का आरोप, कहा- अधिकारियों के तबादले में व्यस्त लग रही है महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस का आरोप, कहा- अधिकारियों के तबादले में व्यस्त लग रही है महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%
    Covid-19: Over 1,700 test positive in single day in Nagpur, recovery rate at 66.22%
    Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August
    Nagpur witnesses 500% rise in Covid-19 cases in August
    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police
    Vehicle lifter held by Koradi police
    राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिवस संपन्न
    राष्ट्रीय क्रीडा दिवस संपन्न
    राज्यभरात विजेच्या मागणीत सुमारे २००० मेगावाटने वाढ-ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    राज्यभरात विजेच्या मागणीत सुमारे २००० मेगावाटने वाढ-ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    अमीर लोग लक्षण नहीं होने पर भी आईसीयू (ICU ) बेड ले लेते है : राजेश टोपे
    अमीर लोग लक्षण नहीं होने पर भी आईसीयू (ICU ) बेड ले लेते है : राजेश टोपे
    IGNOU offers new courses in Nagpur Region
    IGNOU offers new courses in Nagpur Region
    Truck driver, 4 others attacked during Ganesh Visarjan in Jaripatka
    Truck driver, 4 others attacked during Ganesh Visarjan in Jaripatka
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145