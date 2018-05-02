Nagpur witnesses spike in Covid-19 cases as people go casual

Nagpur: Call it negligence on the part of people, the Nagpur district witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases for the first time in November. The rise in the number of infections could be a result of people’s casual attitude during the Diwali festivities and an indicator of a second wave which is expected before the end of 2020.

The Nagpur district on Thursday registered 439 new covid 19 positive cases of which 82 are from Nagpur rural while 357 are from Nagpur city. With these the cumulative number reached 1,07,012. The recovery is not that satisfactory. In fact the recovery rate of Nagpur district has gone down as compared to the one at national level.

With 224 recovered on Thursday, the cumulative recovery reached 1,00,598. The recovery rate further reduced by 0.18% and stood at 93.44%. In comparison to the district’s recovery rate, the national average is rising faster. National average was 93.58%. District registered 8 deaths in one single day. Three persons died in Nagpur rural while 5 persons became coronavirus victims in Nagpur city. With these the cumulative deaths reached 3088.

As far as Vidarbha is concerned, the 1,245 new cases reported on Thursday are highest for November so far. Nagpur district, which has been seeing an increase in daily cases for last four days, reported 439 new cases, followed by Chandrapur (222), Gondia (125), Bhandara (87), Gadchiroli (80), Yavatmal (74), Buldhana (54), Wardha (53), Amravati (53), Akola (43), and Washim (11). The region’s caseload has reached 2,14,539.

At 832, recoveries were significantly less than the number of new cases on Thursday. They came from Nagpur (224), Chandrapur (253), Wardha (70), Yavatmal (64), Gondia (51), Gadchiroli (51), Amravati (34), Buldhana (31), Bhandara (29), Akola (15) and Washim (10). With 199030 patients recovering till date, the recovery rate of Vidarbha which used to be more than 93% three days ago, has come to 92.7%.

Deaths due to Covid-19 also increased to 20 on Thursday. However, the fatality rate of Vidarbha came under 2.7% for the first time in the last 20 days. Nagpur district reported the highest 8 deaths — five from Nagpur city, three from Nagpur rural while four patients were from other states/divisions who had tested positive in Nagpur.