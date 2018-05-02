Round Tables India / Ladies Circle India Week – COMING SOON

Nagpur : Round Table India & Ladies Circle India Week is celebrated across the country by all the chapters with an aim to spread awareness on education and social service activities for all who can be reached. This year it is scheduled between 22-28 November 2020.

Nagpur Round Table 83, Nagpur Arthur Round Table 180, Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258, Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 and Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 have come together to plan various activities in this week, which include, COVID Relief, Cataract Operations, Computer Lab Setup in Underprivileged School, Blood Donation Camp, Go Green Project, Quiz & Creative Activities for Kids.

Round Table India, is an organisation of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, promoting service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Working towards the education of underprivileged children, till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.

Ladies Circle India, is non-political and non-sectarian Organisation with membership open to only the wives of members Round Table India. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society. Ladies Circle India comprises of over 1600 members with 114 active Circles spread across India, present in 19 States and 57 cities.