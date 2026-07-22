Nagpur: Premium Liquor, Cash Stolen in Akola Wine Mart Burglary

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Nagpur: Burglars broke into a wine shop near Vasudev Nagar Metro Station under the MIDC Police Station limits and made away with premium liquor bottles and cash worth ₹38,350, police said.

According to police, Ajay Khushalrao Wakde (42), manager of Akola Wine Mart, closed the shop at around 10:30 p.m. on July 20 and left for home. When he returned to open the store at around 7 a.m. on July 21, he found the shutter lock broken.

The unidentified thieves allegedly entered the shop and stole one 750 ml bottle each of Black Dog, Jameson, Dewar’s, and Johnnie Walker Black Label, along with ₹25,000 in cash kept inside the shop.

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The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at ₹38,350.

Based on Wakde’s complaint, MIDC Police have registered a case against unidentified accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for housebreaking and theft.

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Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits, and further investigation is underway.

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