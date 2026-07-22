Nagpur: ₹26 Lakh Bearer Cheque Fraud at Bank of Baroda; Cash Withdrawn Using Fake Aadhaar Card

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Nagpur: A major banking fraud has come to light at the Bank of Baroda’s Medical Chowk branch in Nagpur, where unidentified fraudsters allegedly stole a bearer cheque and withdrew ₹26 lakh by using a fake Aadhaar card. Imamwada Police have registered a case against two unidentified accused and launched an investigation.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Vishal Mahadeorao Awathare (41), Branch Manager of Bank of Baroda’s Medical Chowk branch and a resident of Royal Heights, New Prerna Nagar, Katol Road.

The incident occurred on July 15, 2026, between 11:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., when a customer had submitted a bearer cheque at the bank counter for processing. During this period, two unidentified individuals allegedly stole the cheque.

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Police said the accused later visited the Bank of Baroda’s Sitabuldi branch, where they produced a forged Aadhaar card, impersonated the legitimate account holder, and successfully encashed the bearer cheque, withdrawing ₹26 lakh in cash before fleeing.

The fraud came to light after the bank discovered the unauthorized transaction, prompting officials to approach the police. The incident has resulted in substantial financial loss to both the bank and the concerned customer.

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Based on the complaint, Imamwada Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons under relevant sections pertaining to theft, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

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