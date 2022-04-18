Nagpur will never see religious frenzy as communal harmony is impregnable: CP

Advertisement

Nagpur: Holding ‘Communal Harmony’ rooted in every single individual of the Second Capital of the State as a major deterrent to communal riots, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday said that no incident of communal violence could transpire in the city.

Responding to the question on the alarming incidents of communal violence reported across the country, including National Capital on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions, the Top Cop said that, “While Nagpur Police are on alert to prevent any such incident that could provoke religious violence, Nagpurians, themselves, ensure that they don’t fall prey to such hatred. Thus, I don’t think that such an incident could surface in Nagpur,” he said.

“Nagpur Police are already on strict vigil. We are ensuring necessary preventive measures, right from ground zero policing to interacting with religious leaders. We’ve faith in our people and our police force, no such act could take place here,” Kumar said and mentioned, “If anyone by any means tries to disrupt the communal harmony in the city, then they will be dealt with stern action.”

On another controversy related to the use of loudspeakers at mosques, CP Kumar said that Nagpur Police are complying with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

Notably, the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from outside the mosques was raised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the Gudi Padwa rally. The demand soon turned into a major controversy, the repercussions of which were also being felt in other states as well.

Shubham Nagdeve

