Nagpur scribe booked for abetting suicide

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked infamous scribe Pratik Pandey on the charges of abetting suicide of a man. Tomeshwar Pavnikar had reportedly ended his life by committing suicide recently. In his suicide note, Pavnikar had accused Pandey of harassment. The deceased had also blamed Pandey of provoking him to take the extreme step.

Following the detailed probe into the matter, Lakadganj Police registered an offence under Sections 306 of the IPC against Pandey. Procedure to arrest him is underway.

It is pertinent to mention that, Pandey is not new to controversies and crimes. Koradi Police had booked him on the charges of extortion and outraging modesty. Pandey reportedly filmed a nude of video of a woman and subsequently used it to demand Rs 5 lakh from the victim.

