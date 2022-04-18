Asif Rozani – Offers you the best of luxury at incredible prices at TheSupremeVilla.

Advertisement

“The Supreme Villa” group of holiday properties is the brainchild of Asif Rozani. The young entrepreneur made his foray into the business world quite early in life. At the age of 16, he joined the family business and by the age of 21 started a high-end health and fitness enterprise. And that was just the beginning! The mass media graduate made his mark in the real estate and building materials industry next. The astute businessman saw the opportunity in the hospitality industry and launched “The Supreme Villa” group of vacation destinations in 2020. His vision is to provide vacationers and holiday goers a luxury home away from home experience and that too at affordable rates.

These exotic properties include luxury villas and bungalows surrounded by Sahyadri hills in Lonavala. Relish the exquisite natural beauty, enjoy the pleasant climate and experience the slice of heaven called Lonavala this vacation. Come visit us to get the best of luxury and create cherished memories. We got your back, whether it is an intimate holiday you want, a large family gathering, or a corporate retreat. We have the perfect space, personalized care, and all the facilities tailored just for you. Select from artistically decorated 2, 3, 5, and 7 BHK villas that fit your entourage’s needs.

The secure parking space attached to the villa lets you enjoy a stress-free vacation without worrying about the safety of your vehicle. Admire the artwork displayed in fully furnished interiors installed with state-of-the-art amenities. The spacious interiors consist of a living room, dining area, a fully stacked modular kitchen, and large ventilated bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

Taste scrumptious multi-cuisine delicacies with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices. Wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee and enjoy the glorious sunrise from the terrace. Visit the nearby attractions or swim around the pool. Enjoy your favorite tipple in the evening along with a bonfire and yummy barbeque. Celebrate the day well spent with a beautiful moonlit dinner. And all this is made possible by a dedicated caretaker available 24/7 just for you. And that is not all! Our hospitality manager is at hand to resolve all of your concerns and queries. Call us today at 9967860823 to make your dream vacation a reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement