Nagpur Woman Loses ₹4.45 Lakh in WhatsApp E-Commerce Investment Scam

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Nagpur: A 52-year-old woman from the Pratap Nagar area was allegedly duped of ₹4.45 lakh in a cyber fraud after scammers lured her into investing in a fake e-commerce and dropshipping business through WhatsApp.

According to police, the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown person claiming to represent E-Box Marketing and Services. The accused promised high returns through investments in an e-commerce and dropshipping venture.

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Believing the offer to be genuine, the woman transferred a total of ₹7 lakh in multiple transactions to bank accounts provided by the fraudster.

To gain her confidence, the accused initially returned ₹2.55 lakh, making the investment appear legitimate. However, after receiving the remaining amount, the fraudster stopped responding and failed to return the balance ₹4.45 lakh.

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Realising she had been cheated, the victim approached Pratap Nagar Police, who have registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act. An investigation has been launched to trace the cyber fraudster.

Police have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid investing money based on unsolicited WhatsApp messages or promises of unusually high profits.

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