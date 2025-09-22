ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Could India Perform Well with a Home Advantage?

The India Women’s Cricket team will contest at the upcoming ICC Womens Cricket World Cup. The country and Sri Lanka cohost together, holding events in different cities across the country. This tournament will see major matches from September 30th to November 2nd. It features 8 of the world’s best women’s cricket teams, including Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan.

This edition promises high stakes, especially as it is the last edition to feature 8 countries. Hence, the India womens cricket team will be seeking to make history on home soil.

Why the ICC Womens World Cup 2025 is Crucial to the Team

As India cohosts World Cup, our analysts believe it will be more than just another regular cricket tournament. It will be the third time India is hosting the ODI World Cup. Other times were in 1978, 1997, and 2013, finishing as runners-up in 2005 and 2017 only.

This year, packed stadiums could provide the intense home advantage India needs. The WPL already has a long list of sponsors, which could inject the needed deals to sign young talents. This will improve the growth of womens cricket in India.

ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Tournament Schedule

India will share responsibilities as Sri Lanka cohost, playing key matches Indore and at other popular cities. This is a round-robin stage where all 8 teams play each other, followed by a knockout round. Next will be the semi-finals and the final. Aside from Indore, games will be held in 5 different venues, including:

Visakhapatnam: ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association Stadium.

Thiruvananthapuram: Greenfield International Stadium.

Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Mullanpur: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium (Venue for the final).

Date Match Venue City September 30 India vs Sri Lanka M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru October 5 India vs Pakistan R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo October 9 India vs South Africa ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam October 12 India vs Australia ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam October 19 India vs England Holkar Stadium Indore October 23 India vs New Zealand Assam Cricket Association Stadium Guwahati October 26 India vs Bangladesh M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

All events are held at the same time (Indian Standard Time) IST. This includes key matches Indore stadium and Bengaluru, where the final will be played. Colombo, Sri Lanka, will be the venue for the clash between India and Pakistan. It is a result of the agreement between the cricket boards of both countries.

Players to Watch for in this Tournament

The home advantage India will enjoy in this upcoming tournament makes them a strong contender. Besides, they will be eager to lift their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup trophy, so expect some amount of pressure.

With the squad officially announced in August, there are names to look out for in the team. These players bring different qualities to the team while representing India.

With the squad officially announced in August, there are names to look out for in the team. These players bring different qualities to the team while representing India.

Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet will be the captain, thanks to her deep experience and youthful flair. Renuka Singh. Shafali Verma. Smriti Mandhana.

Can the India Women’s Cricket Team Make History with their Home Advantage?

As India cohosts World Cup 2025 with Sri Lanka, it will be an opportunity of a lifetime. The rising popularity follows the 2023 announcement from BCCI about a $572 million investment, this tournament could improve the fate of womens cricket in India. It is expected that the team will continue its winning streak of beating England in the recently concluded white ball series. They begin their campaign with a 3-match ODI series against Australia.

Bangladesh has a dynamic young talent who will look to make their mark quickly. South Africa reached the semis in the past 2 editions and will want to advance further. They will also play against Australia and New Zealand.

The India womens cricket team has lost form in previous tournaments. They last defeated Australia in September 2021. They have yet to repeat a similar performance, losing to the defending champions 7 times in a row.

Womens cricket team in India will benefit if the squad is successful. This could position them as a global powerhouse, inspire a new generation of players, and expand their fan base. Furthermore, they will receive automatic admission to future World Cup events without passing through qualification stages.