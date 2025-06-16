Yavatmal Family Among Victims in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash; 3 from Jaiswal Family Dead

Yavatmal, June 16 – A tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning has claimed the lives of seven people, including three members of the Jaiswal family from Wani tehsil in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra.
The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), his wife Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal (32), and their two-year-old daughter, Kashi Jaiswal. The crash occurred around 5:30 AM near Gaurikund, in a densely forested area between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan.
The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Gaurikund when it reportedly crashed due to adverse weather conditions. A total of six pilgrims and the pilot were on board, out of which five pilgrims and the pilot lost their lives.
Fortunately, the couple’s young son, Vivaan, was not traveling with them and was staying with his grandfather in Pandharkawda, sparing him from the tragedy.
Notably, Rajkumar Jaiswal had recently organized a grand Kashi Shiv Mahapuran event in Wani, which had garnered attention in the local community.
Crash Highlights:
- Location: Forest area between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan, Kedarnath
- Time: Around 5:30 AM, Sunday
- Casualties: 7 dead, including 3 from Yavatmal’s Jaiswal family
- Cause: Suspected poor weather conditions
- Helicopter Operator: Aryan Aviation
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while the region mourns the loss of lives, particularly the young family from Maharashtra.