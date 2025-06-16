Yavatmal Family Among Victims in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash; 3 from Jaiswal Family Dead

Advertisement



Yavatmal, June 16 – A tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning has claimed the lives of seven people, including three members of the Jaiswal family from Wani tehsil in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), his wife Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal (32), and their two-year-old daughter, Kashi Jaiswal. The crash occurred around 5:30 AM near Gaurikund, in a densely forested area between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan.

The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Gaurikund when it reportedly crashed due to adverse weather conditions. A total of six pilgrims and the pilot were on board, out of which five pilgrims and the pilot lost their lives.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fortunately, the couple’s young son, Vivaan, was not traveling with them and was staying with his grandfather in Pandharkawda, sparing him from the tragedy.

Notably, Rajkumar Jaiswal had recently organized a grand Kashi Shiv Mahapuran event in Wani, which had garnered attention in the local community.

Crash Highlights:

Location : Forest area between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan, Kedarnath

: Forest area between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan, Kedarnath Time : Around 5:30 AM, Sunday

: Around 5:30 AM, Sunday Casualties : 7 dead, including 3 from Yavatmal’s Jaiswal family

: 7 dead, including 3 from Yavatmal’s Jaiswal family Cause : Suspected poor weather conditions

: Suspected poor weather conditions Helicopter Operator: Aryan Aviation

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while the region mourns the loss of lives, particularly the young family from Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Advertisement