Nagpur Weather Update: Humid Conditions Now, Heavy Rain Expected After Ganeshotsav

Nagpur: After a brief lull, the monsoon is set to intensify again across Maharashtra just as households prepare to welcome Ganeshotsav this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a four-day heavy rainfall alert starting today. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts before stepping out.

Konkan & North Maharashtra

Districts including Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Dhule are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds of 40–50 km/h and thunderstorms. Parts of Nashik, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon may also see intense showers, with alternating spells of sunshine and rain.

Western Maharashtra & Ghats

Regions such as Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two days, with localized very heavy showers along the ghats. Citizens have been advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats while stepping out.

Vidarbha & Marathwada (Nagpur Outlook)

In Vidarbha, including Nagpur, the IMD predicts no major rainfall in the next 48 hours, though cloudy skies and humid, sultry conditions will prevail. Residents may experience discomfort due to rising temperatures and damp weather. However, rainfall activity is likely to increase again in Nagpur and surrounding Vidarbha districts after Ganeshotsav.

In Marathwada, districts such as Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur may see light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy showers. Farmers in this region remain concerned due to below-average rainfall so far.

While rain intensity has been subdued in recent days, scattered showers have helped improve water levels in several dams, easing water shortage concerns. However, Marathwada continues to face rainfall deficiency, keeping farmers worried.