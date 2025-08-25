IndiGo Adds 7th Daily Flight on Nagpur–Mumbai Route from September 3

Indigo to Launch New Flight on Nagpur-Mumbai Route from September 3; Total Services Rise to 7

Nagpur: Good news for air travelers on the busy Nagpur-Mumbai sector. Responding to strong passenger demand and the upcoming festive season, IndiGo Airlines has decided to add another flight between Nagpur and Mumbai starting September 3.

With this addition, the total number of flights operating daily on the Nagpur–Mumbai route will increase to seven. According to the schedule, Flight 6E-163 will depart Mumbai at 9:30 AM and land in Nagpur at 11:00 AM. The return flight, 6E-5129, will take off from Nagpur at 11:30 AM and arrive in Mumbai at 12:55 PM.

This new service means that passengers will now have access to four morning flights to Mumbai.

Current Nagpur–Mumbai Flight Timings:

Morning departures from Nagpur: 5:40 AM, 7:35 AM, 8:15 AM

Evening departures from Nagpur: 4:55 PM, 10:10 PM, 10:35 PM

Rising Demand on the Nagpur–Bengaluru Sector

Apart from Mumbai, the Nagpur–Bengaluru route has also seen significant growth in passenger traffic in recent years, mainly due to increasing opportunities in the IT sector. With many Nagpur-based engineers securing high-paying jobs in Bengaluru, IndiGo already operates three daily flights on this route.

Meanwhile, Star Airlines, which had earlier scheduled a one-day special flight on August 9 for Raksha Bandhan, has now announced plans to operate additional flights between Bengaluru and Nagpur on October 26–27 for the winter season.

However, frequent last-minute schedule changes by Star Airlines have raised concerns among travelers. Many passengers have faced inconvenience due to sudden cancellations or rescheduling, making them hesitant to rely on the airline’s services.