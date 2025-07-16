Nagpur will experience typical monsoon weather with intermittent showers, cooler days, and cloudy skies. Citizens are encouraged to plan accordingly and stay updated with official IMD alerts.

Nagpur: After days of humid and uncomfortable weather, residents of Nagpur can look forward to some relief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting active monsoon conditions over the next few days. The city is expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall through July 17, followed by scattered showers between July 18 and 21.

On Tuesday afternoon, several areas in Nagpur city and its rural outskirts witnessed heavy showers, while some regions remained dry. The IMD’s surface observatory at Sonegaon recorded 29mm of rainfall for the district, with southwest Nagpur reporting significant downpours accompanied by thunder.

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur, stated, “Scattered rainfall was recorded on Tuesday, and similar weather is likely to continue from July 18 to 21. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, and the monsoonal environment is expected to persist.”

According to the IMD forecast:

Although no weather warnings have been issued for July 18 to 21, residents are advised to take precautions during thunderstorm activity. The IMD has recommended staying indoors during lightning and avoiding open fields and metallic objects.

Currently, two low-pressure systems are influencing the monsoon conditions — one depression over North Rajasthan and another well-marked low-pressure area over North Jharkhand and adjoining South Bihar. The Jharkhand system is pulling in moisture from the Bay of Bengal, contributing to current rainfall in Vidarbha. However, these systems are now moving away, leading to a likely decrease in rainfall intensity after July 17, though monsoon conditions will continue.