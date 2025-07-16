Nagpur-Amla MEMU to Start from Gondhni Station: A Step Towards Decongesting Nagpur Junction

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant move to reduce congestion at the busy Nagpur Railway Station, Indian Railways has decided to shift the starting point of the Nagpur-Amla MEMU train to Gondhni Station. This step is expected to ease the pressure on Nagpur’s main station and provide passengers with a more convenient alternative. According to sources, operations from Gondhni could begin as early as December this year.

With redevelopment work ongoing at Nagpur Junction, the station is experiencing increased crowding on its platforms. As a solution, Gondhni Station is being developed as an alternative terminal, with plans to gradually shift more train services to this location in the coming months.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Kolmna-Gondhni Chord Line Gains Importance

A total of 8 long-distance trains running along the Howrah–Delhi route will now operate via the Kolmna-Gondhni chord line. This rerouting not only helps reduce load on Nagpur Station but also offers an additional route option for travelers. A new terminal building is under construction at Gondhni, signaling its growing role in regional rail connectivity.

However, authorities have noted that the approach road to Gondhni Station is currently narrow, and plans are underway to widen it to ensure better access for passengers.

Trains Now Diverted via Gondhni Chord Line:

12441/12442 – Bilaspur–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Bilaspur 20409/20410 – Rewanchal Express 12807/12808 – Sampark Kranti Express 19317/19318 – Indore–Puri–Indore Express 18233/18234 – Indore–Bilaspur–Indore Express 18245/18246 – Bilaspur–Bhopal–Bilaspur Express 18237/18238 – Korba–Amritsar–Korba Express 18239/18240 – Gondia–New Delhi–Gondia Express

This strategic shift marks a key step in decentralizing rail operations from Nagpur Junction, while enhancing infrastructure at nearby stations like Gondhni to support the growing passenger load in the region.