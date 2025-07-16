Advertisement



Nagpur : Nagpur continues to evolve at the intersection of development, law enforcement, and civic progress. As monsoon showers loom over the city, a range of infrastructure upgrades, police crackdowns, political debates, and sports achievements have defined the last 24 hours. From Aapli Bus test runs and anti-drunk driving operations to fencing medals and high court judgments—here’s a quick glance at the top headlines shaping Nagpur right now.

Infrastructure & Development

150 New E-Buses for Nagpur : Aapli Bus will soon add 150 electric buses to its fleet, with trial runs already in progress.

: Aapli Bus will soon add 150 electric buses to its fleet, with trial runs already in progress. New Multi-Speciality Hospital Coming : Land for Nagpur Nagrik Rugnalaya has been allotted to Aabaji Thatte Seva Sanstha, setting the stage for a state-of-the-art hospital.

: Land for Nagpur Nagrik Rugnalaya has been allotted to Aabaji Thatte Seva Sanstha, setting the stage for a state-of-the-art hospital. Nagpur Station Modernization : Redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station is planned under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

: Redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station is planned under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. Nagpur’s First Urban Haat : A permanent handloom and handicraft marketplace is being established to support artisans year-round.

: A permanent handloom and handicraft marketplace is being established to support artisans year-round. Karan Kothari Business Park Launches : The city’s newest business park opens bookings, with 5 lakh sq. ft. constructed in phase one.

: The city’s newest business park opens bookings, with 5 lakh sq. ft. constructed in phase one. Sawangi Canal Project Complete : This initiative will provide irrigation and drinking water to over 200 families across 400 hectares.

: This initiative will provide irrigation and drinking water to over 200 families across 400 hectares. ₹773 Cr Metro Orders for Siemens: Siemens will provide advanced signalling and telecom systems for Metro Phase 2 and upgrade Phase 1.

Law & Order

Delhi-Based Chain Snatching Gang Busted : Nagpur police apprehended members of a Delhi gang involved in chain-snatching and vehicle theft.

: Nagpur police apprehended members of a Delhi gang involved in chain-snatching and vehicle theft. Fake Marriage Party Exposed in Amravati : A fraud group was busted, prompting security alerts in Nagpur.

: A fraud group was busted, prompting security alerts in Nagpur. Flesh Trade Racket at Metro Spa : Police arrested one and rescued four women in a raid.

: Police arrested one and rescued four women in a raid. ‘Operation U-Turn’ on Drunk Driving : Strict enforcement includes late-night checks, license suspensions, and vehicle seizures.

: Strict enforcement includes late-night checks, license suspensions, and vehicle seizures. Hookah Parlor Busted at 3 AM : Under “Operation Thunder,” police cracked down on an illegal hookah setup in Ambazari.

: Under “Operation Thunder,” police cracked down on an illegal hookah setup in Ambazari. HC Quashes FIR in Matrimonial Dispute : Nagpur Bench emphasized amicable settlement in family matters.

: Nagpur Bench emphasized amicable settlement in family matters. Anti-Conversion Law Planned: The Maharashtra government aims to introduce a strict anti-conversion bill during the upcoming Winter Session in Nagpur.

Politics & Governance

Tesla Milestone Lauded : Guardian Minister Bawankule welcomed Tesla’s India entry as a step toward green mobility.

: Guardian Minister Bawankule welcomed Tesla’s India entry as a step toward green mobility. Gadkari’s Remarks Spark Debate : His comment on Brahmin under-representation in politics has drawn mixed reactions.

: His comment on Brahmin under-representation in politics has drawn mixed reactions. ZP & Panchayat Election Prep Begins : District administration gears up for the upcoming General Elections.

: District administration gears up for the upcoming General Elections. Multi-Cornered Poll Battle Expected: With splits in Sena and NCP, Nagpur may witness complex political contests.

Sports

Fencing Brilliance : Nagpur athletes brought home two bronze medals from the Mini National Fencing Championship.

: Nagpur athletes brought home two bronze medals from the Mini National Fencing Championship. Divya Deshmukh Shines Again : The young chess prodigy has advanced to the last 16 in the FIDE Women’s World Cup.

: The young chess prodigy has advanced to the last 16 in the FIDE Women’s World Cup. U-18 Basketball Tournament Begins : The 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial tournament tipped off in the city.

: The 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial tournament tipped off in the city. Table Tennis Win : Jennifer Varghese clinched the national Youth Girls title.

: Jennifer Varghese clinched the national Youth Girls title. Vidarbha Pro T20 League Begins : The T20 cricket action has kicked off at Jamtha.

: The T20 cricket action has kicked off at Jamtha. Karun Nair, Harsh Dubey in India ‘A’ Squad: Both have been picked for the England tour.

Other Updates