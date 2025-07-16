Advertisement
Nagpur : Nagpur continues to evolve at the intersection of development, law enforcement, and civic progress. As monsoon showers loom over the city, a range of infrastructure upgrades, police crackdowns, political debates, and sports achievements have defined the last 24 hours. From Aapli Bus test runs and anti-drunk driving operations to fencing medals and high court judgments—here’s a quick glance at the top headlines shaping Nagpur right now.
Infrastructure & Development
- 150 New E-Buses for Nagpur: Aapli Bus will soon add 150 electric buses to its fleet, with trial runs already in progress.
- New Multi-Speciality Hospital Coming: Land for Nagpur Nagrik Rugnalaya has been allotted to Aabaji Thatte Seva Sanstha, setting the stage for a state-of-the-art hospital.
- Nagpur Station Modernization: Redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station is planned under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.
- Nagpur’s First Urban Haat: A permanent handloom and handicraft marketplace is being established to support artisans year-round.
- Karan Kothari Business Park Launches: The city’s newest business park opens bookings, with 5 lakh sq. ft. constructed in phase one.
- Sawangi Canal Project Complete: This initiative will provide irrigation and drinking water to over 200 families across 400 hectares.
- ₹773 Cr Metro Orders for Siemens: Siemens will provide advanced signalling and telecom systems for Metro Phase 2 and upgrade Phase 1.
Law & Order
- Delhi-Based Chain Snatching Gang Busted: Nagpur police apprehended members of a Delhi gang involved in chain-snatching and vehicle theft.
- Fake Marriage Party Exposed in Amravati: A fraud group was busted, prompting security alerts in Nagpur.
- Flesh Trade Racket at Metro Spa: Police arrested one and rescued four women in a raid.
- ‘Operation U-Turn’ on Drunk Driving: Strict enforcement includes late-night checks, license suspensions, and vehicle seizures.
- Hookah Parlor Busted at 3 AM: Under “Operation Thunder,” police cracked down on an illegal hookah setup in Ambazari.
- HC Quashes FIR in Matrimonial Dispute: Nagpur Bench emphasized amicable settlement in family matters.
- Anti-Conversion Law Planned: The Maharashtra government aims to introduce a strict anti-conversion bill during the upcoming Winter Session in Nagpur.
Politics & Governance
- Tesla Milestone Lauded: Guardian Minister Bawankule welcomed Tesla’s India entry as a step toward green mobility.
- Gadkari’s Remarks Spark Debate: His comment on Brahmin under-representation in politics has drawn mixed reactions.
- ZP & Panchayat Election Prep Begins: District administration gears up for the upcoming General Elections.
- Multi-Cornered Poll Battle Expected: With splits in Sena and NCP, Nagpur may witness complex political contests.
Sports
- Fencing Brilliance: Nagpur athletes brought home two bronze medals from the Mini National Fencing Championship.
- Divya Deshmukh Shines Again: The young chess prodigy has advanced to the last 16 in the FIDE Women’s World Cup.
- U-18 Basketball Tournament Begins: The 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial tournament tipped off in the city.
- Table Tennis Win: Jennifer Varghese clinched the national Youth Girls title.
- Vidarbha Pro T20 League Begins: The T20 cricket action has kicked off at Jamtha.
- Karun Nair, Harsh Dubey in India ‘A’ Squad: Both have been picked for the England tour.
Other Updates
- No Warning Labels for Samosas & Jalebis: Authorities clarified that such reports were false.
- HC Seeks Anti-Rabies Clarification: The NMC has been asked to address vaccine availability amid stray dog fears.
- Justice Sambre Transferred: The respected HC judge moves from Nagpur to Delhi High Court.
- Poonam Tower Acquisition Stalled: Bureaucratic delays continue to stall land acquisition opposite Vidhan Bhavan.
- Rain Likely in Next 48 Hours: After a brief monsoon pause, heavy rain is expected to return.
- ₹14 Cr Road Repair Plan: The NMC will begin repairs on 135 severely damaged roads.
- Stray Dog Tragedy: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while fleeing a dog on the 6th floor.