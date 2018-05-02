Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur wears deserted look as traders observe bandh

    Nagpur: The city wore a deserted look on Wednesday, and for the first time in the last couple of months the novel CoronaVirus (COVID-19) is not responsible.

    In order to register their protest against the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) decision to make licence mandatory for the traders, various bodies of trade and commerce announced that they will observe ‘trade bandh’ on Wednesday.

    The Confederation of Associationof India Trade (CAIT), Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industries & Trade (CAMIT), NagVidarbha Chambers of Commerce(NVCC), VidarbhaTaxpayers Association (VTA) and Nagpur Chamber of Commerce (NCCL) have jointly called for trade bandh.

    The protesters have called the step aim to fuel corruption and alleged that the administration whose duty bound to work for welfare of the citizens, is threatening, harassing and discriminating traders by arbitrary use of discretionary powers under the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act

