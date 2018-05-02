Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Aug 19th, 2020

    Ambekar’s nephew, 3 from Mum nabbed in Rs 6 lakh MD drug smuggling in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Crime Branch on Wednesday nabbed a nephew of gangster Santosh Ambekar and three Mumbai based drug peddlers in Wadi area and seized 182.26 gms of Mephedrone commonly known as MD drug worth Rs 5,46,780. Besides rounding up the accused, the cops have also seized four mobile phones worth Rs 1,72,000 and an SUV vehicle worth Rs 8,00,000.

    Among those arrested were Vikas alias Sunny Rajkumar Verma (30), a resident of Darodkar Chowk, Barkat Ali Nisaar Khan (32), Sheikh Akbar Shaukat Ali (19) and Siraj Abdul Sattar Khan (42), all residents of Mumbai.

    According to police sources, cops received tip off about Verma, who along with three Mumbai based men was set to smuggle MD drug into the city via Amravati Road. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops laid a trap near new Katol Naka Ring Road under Wadi Police Station and intercepted a car (MH/48/AC/8655) and caught them with MD drug.

    Crime Branch staff lead by Senior PI Sarthak Nehete, APIs Vijay Kasodhan, Bayajirao Kurale, PSIs Manish Gawande, Rajkumar Deshmukh, Rajendra Baghel, Ajaysingh Thakur, Constables Nrusingh Damahe, Pradeep Pawar, Nitin Rangane, Rakesh Yadav, Satish Nimje, Nitin Mishra, Rahul Gumgaonkar, Naresh Shigane, Kapil Tandekar, Nitin Salunke made the arrest.

    The action was planned under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.

