Nagpur wakes up with morning showers; temperature dips further

Nagpur: The city of Nagpur woke up to a surprise on Tuesday when they experienced unexpected morning showers, accompanied by a further drop in temperatures. The entire preceding day was replete with persistent cloud cover and a hazy atmosphere, setting the stage for today’s pleasant surprise.

The Meteorological Office had hinted at the possibility of precipitation, and nature delivered on the forecast. Thunderstorm with lightning showers are also likely at isolated places around Nagpur, says the IMD website.

As the cityscape embraced the rainfall, locals took to social media to share their excitement and capture the scenes. Commuters navigated through wet streets.

The sudden drop in temperature was noticeable, as the mercury dropped by one degree talking the minimum temperature to 17 degree.