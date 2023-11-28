Indigo passenger finds seat cushion missing on Pune-Nagpur flight

When the passenger notified the IndiGo cabin crew about the missing cushion, their initial response was to search for it under her seat.

Nagpur:In an unexpected turn of events, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Pune to Nagpur, identified as Sagarika Patnaik, found herself in an unusual situation when she realized her allotted seat was missing its cushion.

The incident, which occurred on November 26, has garnered attention on social media after Sagarika’s husband, Subrat Patnaik, tweeted a picture of the peculiar sight.

Sagarika, seated in 10A by the window, was taken aback to discover the absence of her seat cushion, although the backrest cushion remained intact. When she raised the issue with the IndiGo cabin crew, their initial response was for her to search for the cushion under her seat. Despite her efforts, the cushion was nowhere to be found, causing inconvenience to other passengers boarding the flight.

Subrat Patnaik expressed his concern, stating, “The situation was causing inconvenience to other passengers who were boarding the flight, as my wife was standing in the aisle. When she raised the concern again with the cabin crew, they arranged for a spare cushion to be brought over by a ground staff member who then placed it on the seat.”

Adding to the perplexity of the situation, Subrat questioned, “My question is how come such a good airline does not check it in the first place?”

IndiGo responded to the incident on Twitter, acknowledging the issue and explaining, “Hi, that’s certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future.”

However, Subrat Patnaik continued the conversation, expressing his surprise at the oversight, “Hi, appreciate your response. But surprised how this was missed by ground staff as well as the crew to check the cleaning status before boarding? This is affecting the image of a great brand like Indigo.”

The incident raises questions about the airline’s pre-flight checks and has prompted discussions on social media about the impact on IndiGo’s reputation. IndiGo has assured corrective measures, emphasizing that the detachment of seat cushions is an occasional issue that can be addressed by their crew. The airline expressed its commitment to reviewing the incident for improvements in the future.