Truck crushes moped at Automotive Square in Nagpur, incites violent outburst

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a late-night accident on Monday at Automotive Square in Nagpur, a truck (MH-40-CD-4744) reportedly crushed a moped. Following the incident, an angry mob pelted stones and broke the truck’s windows.

Eyewitnesses stated that a moped rider was heading home when the recklessly driven truck crushed it.

Infuriated by the truck driver’s negligence, the angry mob, consisting of other motorists, turned to violence.

Acting swiftly on the information, a squad from Yashodhara Nagar Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

Further investigations are on..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement