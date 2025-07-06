Nagpur News Today – July 6, 2025: Highway Robberies, Fatal Crash, Civic Failures & Court Updates

Nagpur News Today – July 6, 2025: Full City Roundup

Nagpur saw a mix of serious crime incidents, infrastructure challenges, court decisions, and civic innovation in last 24 hours. From alarming highway lootings and a fatal car crash to positive developments like e-library success and sports leadership recognition — here’s your complete city update for July 6, 2025.

Crime & Public Safety

Highway Looting Spree: Gangs are looting fruits and vegetables from moving trucks on Nagpur highways , raising concerns over police inaction despite multiple complaints.

Five individuals have been booked in a job scam where a woman and her family were duped of ₹1.28 crore.

A dispute between scrap workers turned violent when one attacked the other with a sword.

A youth was arrested for indecent exposure to morning walkers.

Thieves stole ₹6.5 lakh worth of gold jewellery from a house.

Drug Crackdown – 'Operation Thunder': Nagpur Police are intensifying efforts to eliminate drug networks within the city.

Samruddhi Expressway Tragedy: A Nagpur businessman was among four people killed in a car crash on the Expressway.

Civic & Development

Metro Pillars as Address Markers: Metro pillars in Nagpur are now being officially used as location identifiers by the police and post offices , especially in newer areas lacking structured addresses.

Cultural Hub Project: NIT is investing ₹143 crore in a Sindhu Civilization cultural hub.

Construction Halted in Mahal: After a wall collapse, construction work at Mahal B-Park has been paused for inspection.

E-Library Success Stories: The NMC Mahal e-library helped five candidates become CAs and four MBBS qualifiers.

Idle E-Buses: 30 electric buses remain unused due to lack of charging infrastructure.

Cleanliness Drive Achieves Big Results: A city-wide drive collected 57.5 tonnes of garbage in a single day.

Samruddhi Extension Progress: Land acquisition is set to begin for the Samruddhi Expressway extension and Shaktipeeth Expressway.

Drainage & Roads in Poor Shape: Flooded roads are exposing poor drainage, while potholes at RTO's test track are causing license failures.

Judiciary & Legal

Fadnavis’ Victory Unchallenged: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging CM Devendra Fadnavis’ 2024 election win.

MCOCA Clarification: A court ruled that proof of being in a crime ring is required to apply MCOCA.

A court ruled that is required to apply . Justice Anil Kilor Assigned: He will now serve as the administrative judge for the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

Other Notable Updates