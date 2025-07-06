Nagpur News Today – July 6, 2025: Highway Robberies, Fatal Crash, Civic Failures & Court Updates

Advertisement
Nagpur News Today – July 6, 2025: Full City Roundup
Nagpur saw a mix of serious crime incidents, infrastructure challenges, court decisions, and civic innovation in last 24 hours. From alarming highway lootings and a fatal car crash to positive developments like e-library success and sports leadership recognition — here’s your complete city update for July 6, 2025.
Crime & Public Safety
- Highway Looting Spree: Gangs are looting fruits and vegetables from moving trucks on Nagpur highways, raising concerns over police inaction despite multiple complaints.
- Job Fraud Exposed: Five individuals have been booked in a job scam where a woman and her family were duped of ₹1.28 crore.
- Sword Attack in Gokulpeth: A dispute between scrap workers turned violent when one attacked the other with a sword.
- Butibori Arrest: A youth was arrested for indecent exposure to morning walkers.
- Gold Theft in Pachpaoli: Thieves stole ₹6.5 lakh worth of gold jewellery from a house.
- Drug Crackdown – ‘Operation Thunder’: Nagpur Police are intensifying efforts to eliminate drug networks within the city.
- Samruddhi Expressway Tragedy: A Nagpur businessman was among four people killed in a car crash on the Expressway.
Civic & Development
- Metro Pillars as Address Markers: Metro pillars in Nagpur are now being officially used as location identifiers by the police and post offices, especially in newer areas lacking structured addresses.
- Cultural Hub Project: NIT is investing ₹143 crore in a Sindhu Civilization cultural hub.
- Construction Halted in Mahal: After a wall collapse, construction work at Mahal B-Park has been paused for inspection.
- E-Library Success Stories: The NMC Mahal e-library helped five candidates become CAs and four MBBS qualifiers.
- Idle E-Buses: 30 electric buses remain unused due to lack of charging infrastructure.
- Cleanliness Drive Achieves Big Results: A city-wide drive collected 57.5 tonnes of garbage in a single day.
- Samruddhi Extension Progress: Land acquisition is set to begin for the Samruddhi Expressway extension and Shaktipeeth Expressway.
- Drainage & Roads in Poor Shape: Flooded roads are exposing poor drainage, while potholes at RTO’s test track are causing license failures.
Judiciary & Legal
- Fadnavis’ Victory Unchallenged: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging CM Devendra Fadnavis’ 2024 election win.
- MCOCA Clarification: A court ruled that proof of being in a crime ring is required to apply MCOCA.
- Justice Anil Kilor Assigned: He will now serve as the administrative judge for the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.
Other Notable Updates
- Muharram Preparations: City authorities are making arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram events.
- Science Education Push: A NMC school is using DIY science projects to boost student engagement.
- Gold & Silver Prices: Gold prices have gone up after a recent drop.
- Basketball Milestone: Sandip Joshi becomes the first from Nagpur to head the Maharashtra Basketball Body.
- Education Scam (Ongoing): A fresh update in the ongoing scam involving false labeling of Marathi students as “Hindi minority” has emerged.
- Train Charting Goes Manual: From July 10, the Nagpur division will manually prepare first reservation charts.