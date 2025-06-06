‘Nagpur Vista’ will be built on lines of new Parliament: Speaker Narvekar

Expansion of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur has finally received green signal. Inspired by Delhi's Central Vista, the ‘Nagpur Vista’ project will feature a state-of-the-art legislative complex

Nagpur: The long-pending expansion of the Vidhan Bhavan in Maharashtra’s Second Capital has finally received the green signal. Inspired by Delhi’s Central Vista, the ambitious ‘Nagpur Vista’ project will feature a state-of-the-art legislative complex equipped to meet the administrative and political needs of the next 50 years. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

Speaking exclusively to a local Hindi newspaper, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar confirmed the approval and shared key details of the project. “Keeping future requirements in mind, Nagpur Vista will be developed as a modern, eco-friendly complex without disturbing the heritage structure,” he said.

Design in harmony with heritage

Narvekar clarified that the existing heritage building will remain untouched, and the design of the new structures will complement the old architecture. The final presentation of the project is scheduled for June 25, after which it will be shown to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for December, during the Winter Session of the Assembly.

“The entire complex will be environmentally sustainable, with large-scale tree plantation planned,” Narvekar added. “We’ve resolved all land-related issues, and work will now proceed in mission mode.”

Land acquired, political museum planned

Land belonging to the Government Press — measuring 16,000 square meters — has been allocated for the project. Of this, around 9,000 square meters is currently vacant. An additional 2,000 square meters of triangular land near the Zero Mile stretch leading to Vidhan Bhavan will also be utilized.

The new complex will include a modern administrative block, a political museum showcasing Maharashtra’s legislative journey, and enhanced facilities for lawmakers. The project design has already been prepared, and a high-level review meeting was held on Thursday in the Vidhan Bhavan, attended by MSRDC MD Brijesh Dixit, PWD Superintendent Engineer Janardan Bhanuse, Chief Engineer Dinesh Nandanwar, architects, and interior designers.

New Features: Central Hall, larger Assembly capacity

The expanded Assembly will feature a large central hall, with seating capacity for 400 MLAs. The Legislative Council chamber will accommodate 125 members.

The Nagpur Vista project marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to upgrade its legislative infrastructure. Plans for the expansion have been in discussion for years, but with the final nod and clear land availability, the long-awaited transformation is finally set to begin.

