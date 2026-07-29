Nagpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang, Recover 3 Vehicles

Nagpur: Kalamna Police have busted an active vehicle theft gang operating in Nagpur and recovered three stolen vehicles. Three accused have been arrested, while a juvenile in conflict with law has also been detained in connection with the case.
According to police, a special investigation was launched following a rise in vehicle thefts in the Kalamna police station limits. During the drive, officers began checking vehicles moving without registration plates. A suspicious vehicle was intercepted, and during questioning, the rider confessed to his involvement in a vehicle theft racket.
Based on the interrogation, police arrested Junaid alias Junaid Khan, Mohammad Sajid, and Piyush alias Gaddha Nimje, along with a juvenile accomplice. Acting on their disclosures, police recovered three stolen vehicles allegedly stolen from different locations within the Kalamna area.
Investigators revealed that the accused were addicted to narcotic substances and allegedly stole vehicles to finance their addiction. Before committing thefts, they reportedly conducted reconnaissance of targeted areas and used another vehicle to reach the crime scene.
Police had earlier obtained CCTV footage of one of the theft incidents, which helped identify and track the gang. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other vehicle theft cases across Nagpur.
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