    Published On : Wed, May 13th, 2020

    Nagpur: Update : 10 more including 5 pregnant women test positive, total 314

    Nagpur: The reports of 10 patients, including five pregnant women reportedly came positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) Wednesday morning. Nine of them reportedly share Mominpura connection while one belonged to Satranjipura. All five pregnant women were placed home quarantined. The latest development has brought the numbers of cases at 314.

    It is likely to mention that, three pregnant women were also tested positive for the disease on Tuesday night.

    Though, the virus borne disease has claimed four lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is more than 96 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and returned home.


