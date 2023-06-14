Nagpur University’s U-Turn: NEP implementation put on hold!!

Nagpur: In a surprising turn of events, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has reversed its decision to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic year, leaving the academic circles in Nagpur bewildered.

The university issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that it would not proceed with the implementation of NEP for undergraduate courses in the ongoing academic year. However, there was no mention of NEP implementation for postgraduate courses.

The statement, quoting registrar Raju Hiwase, attributed the decision to “technical reasons.” It mentioned that the university had made thorough preparations for the implementation of NEP in first-year courses, and affiliated colleges had been instructed accordingly. However, due to technical reasons, NEP would not be applicable to the first-year degree UG courses in university-affiliated colleges, excluding autonomous colleges, as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari.

University officials indicated that the decision was in response to directives from the Maharashtra government. They mentioned that Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil recently called a meeting regarding NEP implementation, where it was decided to defer the implementation until the next academic session (2024-25), likely due to insufficient preparations.

The sudden reversal by RTMNU has caused confusion among colleges and students who were preparing for NEP implementation. Some teachers expressed concerns about the abrupt change, as the university initially imposed the decision just two weeks before the start of the new session after withholding the government resolution on NEP implementation for over one and a half months. The lack of a concrete reason provided for the withdrawal has left them accountable to students and parents for such developments.

The U-Turn by RTMNU regarding the implementation of NEP-2020 has created uncertainty and challenges for colleges and students who were preparing for the changes. The decision reflects the complexities and challenges associated with the adoption of new education policies and highlights the need for effective communication and planning to minimize disruptions in the academic community.

