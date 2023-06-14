Gang of 4 goons planning robbery arrested in Kalamna

Nagpur: Kalamna Police arrested four of five goons planning to commit a robbery and seized a sword, a knife, packets of chilli powder, and two scoorettes from them.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Jamil alias Golu Sheikh Khalil (29), a resident of Hasanbag, Devanshu alias Monu Anil Yadav (19), a resident of Adivasi Prakash Nagar, Kalamna, Punesh Sunil Gangaboir (19), a resident of Dharma Nagar, Dashrath alias Lucky Buddhlal Sakhare (19), a resident of Vijay Nagar. Two of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Around 8.55 pm on Monday, police raided an under construction building behind BSNL office at Dipti Signal, nabbed the four accused, and confiscated the weapons from them. Two Honda Activa mopeds were also recovered from them.

A case under Sections 399, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act and 135 Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against them.

Two held for looting people at knife-point in Gittikhadan:

Gittikhadan Police arrested two armed robbers who along with one of their accomplices looted cash and cell phones from three persons at knife point in broad daylight on Monday. Identified as Yash Hari Godriya (20) and Harsh Anil Tedulwar (21), the accused are the residents of Nai Basti, Sadar. Third accused Lucky alias Gaure alias Gujar (20) is at large.

The accused had looted cash and cell phones from Suresh Sampat Nitnawre (72), Ramesh Ganpatrao Dongre (56) and Prayas Chandrashekhar Nagpure on the road connecting Bhivsen Khori and University campus between 3.15 pm and 4 pm. Cops also seized a Honda Activa (MH-31/FV-2154) used by them for committing the crime.

