Video: Interest in ‘same gender’ drives man to disguise himself as female doctor at Mayo Hospital; arrested

Nagpur: A startling incident unfolded at Indira Gandhi Government Medical Hospital (IGGMCH), popularly known as Mayo Hospital, as a suspicious individual posing as a female doctor was apprehended by the MSF Jawan. The alleged imposter, identified as Javed Sheikh, was handed over to the Tehsil police, revealing a perplexing twist in the case. Investigations have revealed that the accused assumed a female identity due to his attraction towards males.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the vigilant MSF Jawan noticed the suspicious behavior of an individual who had been roaming within the premises of Mayo Hospital. The persistent surveillance ultimately led to the apprehension of the accused, who was initially believed to be a female doctor. However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the individual was, in fact, a man dressed in women’s clothing.

The revelation of Javed Sheikh’s deceptive disguise has raised eyebrows and left authorities astonished. The motive behind assuming a female persona was allegedly driven by the accused’s preference for males. This unexpected twist has prompted the Tehsil police to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter to ascertain the details and motives behind the impersonation.

The authorities are diligently working to uncover any potential underlying factors that may have contributed to this incident. The arrest of Javed Sheikh has initiated a series of inquiries to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the case, aiming to determine if there were any ulterior motives or potential risks associated with the accused’s actions.

The case has sparked conversations surrounding gender identity and the need for enhanced vigilance in healthcare facilities. The incident serves as a reminder for institutions to strengthen their security measures and implement protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of both staff and patients.

