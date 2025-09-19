Nagpur University V-C Gheraoed by Pharmacy Students Over ‘Carry On’ Demand

Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on Thursday witnessed high drama as agitating students laid siege to the office of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Dr. Madhavi Khode-Chaware for nearly five hours, demanding implementation of the ‘Carry On’ facility for Pharmacy students.

The protest began in the evening when a group of students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s car and occupied the corridor outside her office at Jamnalal Bajaj Bhavan. They insisted that the Academic Council immediately extend the ‘Carry On’ benefit—earlier approved for the 2024–25 batch—to Pharmacy students as well.

The Background

On August 2, 2025, RTMNU had announced that students from the 2024–25 batch who lost a year would be allowed to appear in the current examination under the ‘Carry On’ provision. Clearing these exams would enable them to progress to the next class. However, the university had clarified that there would be no special examinations, and the facility was not extended to students from Pharmacy and Education streams.

The decision was taken after consistent protests led by various student organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The Protest Turns Tense

On Thursday, the Academic Council had convened at 4 pm to deliberate on the issue. Instead of a resolution, members unanimously decided to seek the State Government’s advice before taking a final call.

This triggered outrage among students. Slogans demanding inclusion of Pharmacy students in the ‘Carry On’ scheme grew louder. The agitating group then staged a sit-in near the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, refusing to disperse until their demand was met.

With tempers running high, Vice-Chancellor Khode-Chaware and senior officials including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Kondawar, Registrar Dr. Raju Hiwase, and Dean of Science and Technology Dr. Umesh Palikundwar held an emergency meeting inside her chamber.

When persuasion failed, police were called in. Officers tried to convince the students to vacate peacefully, but they continued their protest late into the night.

Resolution at Midnight

The standoff finally ended around 10.30 pm, when students agreed to leave the premises. Soon after, university officials visited Ambazari Police Station to lodge a complaint against the agitators for creating ruckus. However, it remained unclear whether a formal case was registered.