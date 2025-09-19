Nagpur: The city witnessed a turbulent day marked by shocking crimes, heavy rainfall, and civic challenges. From a brutal child murder and drug syndicate bust to flooding chaos and flyover controversies, residents were confronted with multiple issues. Meanwhile, cultural preparations for Dussehra and administrative updates added a mix of tradition and governance to the day’s events. Here are the top updates, along with gold prices and horoscope for the day.
Crime & Accidents
- Murder case: A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and attempting to pass it off as suicide.
- Drug syndicate busted: Police seized MD drugs worth ₹32 lakh in a late-night raid, arresting four peddlers. Authorities are pursuing the alleged “queenpin” behind the network.
- Seminary Hills accident: A 20-year-old was killed and two injured when a bus hit their bike; police allege they were intoxicated.
- Khaparkheda kidnapping & murder: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed; three people have been arrested.
- ATM burglary: Burglars stole over ₹10 lakh from a Bank of Maharashtra ATM.
Infrastructure & Civic Issues
- Flyover dispute: The Indora-Dighori flyover sparked outrage as part of the structure was built level with a house balcony, which officials termed illegal.
- Heavy rains: 50.6 mm rainfall in three hours left parts of Nagpur waterlogged, flooding underpasses and choking drains. Two people were swept away in the district.
- Butibori traffic: Severe congestion has turned a 20-minute commute into over an hour.
- New RTO flyover: The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar flyover was inaugurated, expected to reduce Amravati Road congestion.
- Water supply shutdown: NMC announced a 24-hour shutdown on the GH-Medical Feeder line.
Arts, Culture & Events
- Bhonsle’s historic sword: The “Firang” sword of Shrimant Raghuji Bhonsle, acquired from Britain, will be displayed at Central Museum after Dussehra.
- Dasara festival prep: The historic “Wagh Nakh” (tiger claw) will be brought to Nagpur for royal Dasara celebrations.
Governance & Administration
- Document camp: A camp for Aadhaar, passport, and voter ID services will be held on Sept 21 at Gurudwara Shri Har Gobind Sahib Ji.
- Police reshuffle: Five police inspectors were transferred within Nagpur.
