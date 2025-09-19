Published On : Fri, Sep 19th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur Hit by Heavy Rains, Crime Surge, and Civic Challenges as Festival Season Nears

Nagpur: The city witnessed a turbulent day marked by shocking crimes, heavy rainfall, and civic challenges. From a brutal child murder and drug syndicate bust to flooding chaos and flyover controversies, residents were confronted with multiple issues. Meanwhile, cultural preparations for Dussehra and administrative updates added a mix of tradition and governance to the day’s events. Here are the top updates, along with gold prices and horoscope for the day.

Crime & Accidents

  • Murder case: A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and attempting to pass it off as suicide.
  • Drug syndicate busted: Police seized MD drugs worth ₹32 lakh in a late-night raid, arresting four peddlers. Authorities are pursuing the alleged “queenpin” behind the network.
  • Seminary Hills accident: A 20-year-old was killed and two injured when a bus hit their bike; police allege they were intoxicated.
  • Khaparkheda kidnapping & murder: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed; three people have been arrested.
  • ATM burglary: Burglars stole over ₹10 lakh from a Bank of Maharashtra ATM.

Infrastructure & Civic Issues

  • Flyover dispute: The Indora-Dighori flyover sparked outrage as part of the structure was built level with a house balcony, which officials termed illegal.
  • Heavy rains: 50.6 mm rainfall in three hours left parts of Nagpur waterlogged, flooding underpasses and choking drains. Two people were swept away in the district.
  • Butibori traffic: Severe congestion has turned a 20-minute commute into over an hour.
  • New RTO flyover: The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar flyover was inaugurated, expected to reduce Amravati Road congestion.
  • Water supply shutdown: NMC announced a 24-hour shutdown on the GH-Medical Feeder line.

Arts, Culture & Events

  • Bhonsle’s historic sword: The “Firang” sword of Shrimant Raghuji Bhonsle, acquired from Britain, will be displayed at Central Museum after Dussehra.
  • Dasara festival prep: The historic “Wagh Nakh” (tiger claw) will be brought to Nagpur for royal Dasara celebrations.

Governance & Administration

  • Document camp: A camp for Aadhaar, passport, and voter ID services will be held on Sept 21 at Gurudwara Shri Har Gobind Sahib Ji.
  • Police reshuffle: Five police inspectors were transferred within Nagpur.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 19, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,598 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,114 per gram

Horoscope – September 19, 2025

  • Aries ♈: Focus on resolving family matters peacefully.
  • Taurus ♉: Opportunities for financial growth may arise.
  • Gemini ♊: Communication brings success, avoid gossip.
  • Cancer ♋: Emotional stability will help in decision-making.
  • Leo ♌: Career opportunities could take shape today.
  • Virgo ♍: A good day to prioritize health and self-care.
  • Libra ♎: Partnerships may prove rewarding.
  • Scorpio ♏: Investments and financial moves may benefit you.
  • Sagittarius ♐: Avoid hasty travel plans, double-check details.
  • Capricorn ♑: Recognition for past efforts likely.
  • Aquarius ♒: Social interactions bring useful connections.
  • Pisces ♓: Intuition guides you well today.

 

Gold Rate
19 Sept 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above