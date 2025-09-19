Nagpur: The city witnessed a turbulent day marked by shocking crimes, heavy rainfall, and civic challenges. From a brutal child murder and drug syndicate bust to flooding chaos and flyover controversies, residents were confronted with multiple issues. Meanwhile, cultural preparations for Dussehra and administrative updates added a mix of tradition and governance to the day’s events. Here are the top updates, along with gold prices and horoscope for the day.

Crime & Accidents

Murder case : A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and attempting to pass it off as suicide.

: A man and his wife were arrested for killing his brother and attempting to pass it off as suicide. Drug syndicate busted : Police seized MD drugs worth ₹32 lakh in a late-night raid, arresting four peddlers. Authorities are pursuing the alleged “queenpin” behind the network.

: Police seized MD drugs worth ₹32 lakh in a late-night raid, arresting four peddlers. Authorities are pursuing the alleged “queenpin” behind the network. Seminary Hills accident : A 20-year-old was killed and two injured when a bus hit their bike; police allege they were intoxicated.

: A 20-year-old was killed and two injured when a bus hit their bike; police allege they were intoxicated. Khaparkheda kidnapping & murder : An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed; three people have been arrested.

: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed; three people have been arrested. ATM burglary: Burglars stole over ₹10 lakh from a Bank of Maharashtra ATM.

Infrastructure & Civic Issues

Flyover dispute : The Indora-Dighori flyover sparked outrage as part of the structure was built level with a house balcony, which officials termed illegal.

: The Indora-Dighori flyover sparked outrage as part of the structure was built level with a house balcony, which officials termed illegal. Heavy rains : 50.6 mm rainfall in three hours left parts of Nagpur waterlogged, flooding underpasses and choking drains. Two people were swept away in the district.

: 50.6 mm rainfall in three hours left parts of Nagpur waterlogged, flooding underpasses and choking drains. Two people were swept away in the district. Butibori traffic : Severe congestion has turned a 20-minute commute into over an hour.

: Severe congestion has turned a 20-minute commute into over an hour. New RTO flyover : The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar flyover was inaugurated, expected to reduce Amravati Road congestion.

: The Gyanyogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar flyover was inaugurated, expected to reduce Amravati Road congestion. Water supply shutdown: NMC announced a 24-hour shutdown on the GH-Medical Feeder line.

Arts, Culture & Events

Bhonsle’s historic sword : The “Firang” sword of Shrimant Raghuji Bhonsle, acquired from Britain, will be displayed at Central Museum after Dussehra.

: The “Firang” sword of Shrimant Raghuji Bhonsle, acquired from Britain, will be displayed at Central Museum after Dussehra. Dasara festival prep: The historic “Wagh Nakh” (tiger claw) will be brought to Nagpur for royal Dasara celebrations.

Governance & Administration

Document camp : A camp for Aadhaar, passport, and voter ID services will be held on Sept 21 at Gurudwara Shri Har Gobind Sahib Ji.

: A camp for Aadhaar, passport, and voter ID services will be held on Sept 21 at Gurudwara Shri Har Gobind Sahib Ji. Police reshuffle: Five police inspectors were transferred within Nagpur.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sept 19, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹5,598 per gram

: ₹5,598 per gram 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,114 per gram

Horoscope – September 19, 2025