HC Cancels Permission for Garba Event in Ramdaspeth

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has cancelled the permission granted for holding a Garba event at the grounds of Mor Hindi Upper Primary School, Ramdaspeth, following repeated violations of noise restrictions.

Local resident Pawan Sarda had filed a petition objecting to the Garba and Dandiya celebrations, citing disturbance to the neighbourhood due to loud DJ music. During the hearing, the Ramdaspeth Plot Owners’ Residents Association—the organisers—had earlier assured the court that they would appoint an independent agency to monitor sound levels and keep the noise within permissible limits.

However, despite these assurances, it was found that on October 21 and 22, 2023, the noise levels far exceeded the prescribed limits. Taking this into account, the High Court struck down its earlier order of October 13, 2023, which had permitted the event, and disposed of the petition.

Noise Levels Far Above Limits

According to the Sitabuldi Police’s inspection conducted between October 19 and 22, 2023, sound levels during the event ranged from 73.8 decibels to 103.9 decibels, well above the legal limits.

Assistant Commissioner of Police had initially granted permission to hold the festival between October 15 and October 24, 2023, with the condition that any breach of noise regulations would automatically lead to cancellation. Despite repeated complaints, however, the permission was not revoked by the authorities, leading the petitioner to approach the High Court again.

Court’s Directives

During the October 20, 2023 hearing, the organisers assured the court that they would strictly follow the conditions imposed by police. The court, in turn, directed the police to ensure strict compliance and to take appropriate action in case of violations.

Since the violations persisted, the court ultimately cancelled the event’s permission and disposed of the matter. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate M.G. Bhangde.