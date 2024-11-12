Nagpur University Students Discover Yellow LED Light Repels Mosquitoes

Advertisement

Nagpur: Students from the MSc Nanoscience program at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University have conducted groundbreaking research, discovering that yellow LED light can repel mosquitoes, which are known to transmit various diseases. Under the guidance of Professor Dr. Sanjay Dhooble in the Department of Physics, the students have received international patents for their findings.

Senior Physics Professor Dr. Sanjay Janrao Dhooble led students from the MSc Nanoscience and Nanotechnology program to demonstrate that yellow LED light effectively repels mosquitoes. This significant research involved students Mukesh Turkane, Siddheshwar Nagpure, Pranali Jhade, and research scholar Dr. Abhijeet Kadam. They tested LED lights emitting different colors—red, blue, and yellow—based on nano technomaterials, discovering that mosquitoes are particularly repelled by yellow light.

Dr. Sanjay Dhooble’s work focuses on LED applications, and he confirmed that yellow light keeps mosquitoes away. This socially beneficial research has been brought to the public with the help of his students, contributing valuable insights for potential mosquito control solutions.